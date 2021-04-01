Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis plays two matches this weekend

Clarksville, TN – After dropping its first Ohio Valley Conference match of the season last time out, Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis is set to hit the road for a 1:00pm, Friday match at Southeast Missouri and a noon, Saturday match at UT Martin.

Austin Peay State University (5-2) is led by Fabienne Schmidt, the reigning OVC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week.

Schmidt won her fifth-straight match to pick up her team-best sixth singles win of the season last time out against Jacksonville State. Schmidt also partnered with Danielle Morris and the duo is off to a perfect 7-0 start in doubles play this season.

Morris has picked up a trio of singles wins this season while manning the No. 2 position for the Govs each time out. While playing in the No. 3 and No. 5 singles positions, respectively, Jana Leder and Aleks Topalovic have each won five matches this season. In doubles play, Leder and Topalovic have combined to win three matches in the No. 2 position this season.

Martina Paladini-Jennings has played in the No. 4 singles position for the Governors this season, where she has picked up three wins. Ana Albertson and Honoka Nakanishi have manned the No. 6 singles position and Nakanishi is off to a perfect 3-0 start in singles action this season.

In doubles action, Albertson and Nakanishi have partnered up to win three matches for the Govs on the No. 3 line. Paladini-Jennings has also picked up a doubles win this season when she paired with Leder to win in the No. 2 position.

The Opposition

Southeast Missouri (9-4)

At 9-4, Southeast Missouri has played six more matches than Austin Peay this season. The Redhawks are 2-0 in OVC play this season, with wins over UT Martin, 6-1, and Belmont, 7-0. Southeast Missouri is led by Daniela Hlacikova, who has won a combined 10 singles matches in the No.1, No. 2, and No. 3 positions this season. In doubles play, Romana Tarajova and Kseniya Zonova lead the Redhawks with five wins this season while playing on the No. 1 line.

In the last meeting between Austin Peay and Southeast Missouri, the Govs beat the Redhawks, 4-0, on April 27, 2019, at the Centennial Sportsplex in Nashville to advance to the 2019 OVC Women’s Tennis Tournament Championship. After winning the doubles point, the Govs beat the Redhawks in the first three singles matches to go final to clinch their spot in the title match.

UT Martin (0-11)

At 0-11 this season, UT Martin has taken the court four more times than the Governors. The Skyhawks fell to Southeast Missouri, 6-1, and Belmont, 4-3, in the first weekend of conference play and are still looking for their first win of the season. Sina Albersmeier leads UT Martin with four singles wins this season while playing in the No. 4 and No. 5 positions. In doubles action, Jule Streif and Amelia Campbell lead the Skyhawks with three wins on the No. 1 line this season.

In the last meeting between Austin Peay State University and UT Martin, the APSU Govs beat the Skyhawks, 4-0, on April 28th, 2019 at the Centennial Sportsplex in Nashville to claim the 2019 OVC Tournament Championship. The Governors won the doubles point against the Skyhawks before proceeding to win each of the first three singles matches to go final and claim the 2019 conference title.

Next Up For Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis



The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team will return home to host a 10:00am, April 9th match against Eastern Illinois and an 11:00am, April 10th match against SIU Edwardsville at the Governors Tennis Courts.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, scheduling changes, and scores, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors women’s tennis Twitter account (@AustinPeayWTN).

