Austin Peay State University CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series continues with artist Stephanie Syjuco

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University Department of Art + Design, with support from the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, is pleased to host artist Stephanie Syjuco to finish out an incredible 2020-21 CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series season.

“Stephanie Syjuco works in photography, sculpture, and installation, moving from handmade and craft-inspired mediums to digital editing and archive excavations,” said Michael Dickins, chair of the CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series. “Using critical wit and collaborative co-creation, her projects leverage open-source systems, shareware logic, and flows of capital, in order to investigate issues of economies and empire.

“Recently, she has focused on how photography and image-based processes are implicated in the construction of racialized, exclusionary narratives of history and citizenship,” he added. “I am super excited to host her in what has been an excellent year for our Speaker Series.”

Syjuco’s lecture will be at 6:00pm Monday, April 5th, via Zoom. Registration is required and is available at http://bit.ly/CECASyjuco.

The lecture is free and open to the public.

About artist Stephanie Syjuco

For 2019/2020 Syjuco was a Smithsonian Artist Research Fellow at the National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. She is featured in Season 9 of the acclaimed PBS documentary series “Art21: Art in the Twenty-First Century.”

Recent exhibitions include “Being: New Photography” at the Museum of Modern Art, New York, “Public Knowledge” at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, “Stephanie Syjuco: Rogue States” at the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis, and “Disrupting Craft: the 2018 Renwick Invitational” at the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

Born in the Philippines in 1974, Syjuco received her MFA from Stanford University and BFA from the San Francisco Art Institute. She is the recipient of a 2014 Guggenheim Fellowship Award, a 2009 Joan Mitchell Painters and Sculptors Award, and a 2020 Tiffany Foundation Award.

Her work has been exhibited widely, including at MoMA/P.S.1, the Whitney Museum of American Art, The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, ZKM Center for Art and Technology, the California Biennial at the Orange County Museum of Art, The 12th Havana Bienal, The 2015 Asian Art Biennial (Taiwan), among others.

A long-time educator, she is an associate professor in sculpture at the University of California, Berkeley. She lives in Oakland, California.

For more on Syjuco and her work, visit www.stephaniesyjuco.com/.

For more on this lecture, contact Dickins at *protected email* .

For future CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series events, visit https://www.apsu.edu/art-design/exhibitions-speakers/visiting-artists.php. All events are free and open to the public.

Sections

Topics