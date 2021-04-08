Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball hosts North Alabama

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team kicks off its fifth season of competition at home when it hosts North Alabama for a doubleheader at 1:00pm and 3:00pm, Friday, at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex.

The Governors enter their season-opening match after their 2020 season was cut short by the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

Last season, the Govs were off to a 4-0 start after sweeping the competition at the UCA Beach Tournament.

At the 2020 UCA Beach Tournament, the Governors beat North Alabama, 3-2, in their first match before sweeping Hendrix and Park, 5-0. Austin Peay State University then wrapped up the last year’s season-opening event by knocking off Central Arkansas, 3-2.

Following the 2020 UCA Beach Tournament, Caroline Waite and now former Governor Eliza Dees were the first Austin Peay players to ever earn the Ohio Valley Conference’s Beach Volleyball Pair of the Week honors. Waite and Dees posted a perfect 4-0 mark in last season’s opening week.

About Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball

After opening the season against the Lions, the Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team will host a Wednesday doubleheader against UT Martin, with matches scheduled for 2:00pm and 4:00pm on the sand courts. The Governors will then travel to the EKU Tournament, April 24th-25th, in Richmond, Kentucky.

In the time of COVID-19 Coronavirus, there is always a chance that a match will be postponed or not come to fruition. For news, schedule changes, and scores, be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com or follow the APSU Governors beach volleyball Twitter account (@AustinPeayBVB).

