Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Sets Expectation of Student-Centered Investments from Federal Education Funds

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn, and members of the Tennessee General Assembly urged school districts to ensure federal education funding goes directly toward student achievement.

Tennessee has received nearly $4.5 billion in federal COVID-19 Coronavirus relief stimulus funding allocated specifically for K-12 education.

“By using these funds wisely and returning to in-person learning, we have the opportunity to set our students up for decades of success,” said Governor Lee.

“I appreciate the General Assembly passing common-sense provisions that ensure we stay focused on progress, not punishment as teachers, schools and districts get back on their feet after a serious disruption,” Governor Lee stated.

This funding should focus on the following priority areas:

Early reading, tutoring, and summer programming with a focus on phonics

Student readiness supports including ACT preparation

Expanding access to advanced coursework

CTE equipment and programs

Innovative models for K-12 mental health supports

Teacher recruitment and retention

Deferred maintenance for facilities

Technology for devices and high-speed internet

Serving special needs and low-income students

This significant funding creates opportunities for districts to invest in the success of Tennessee students to not only combat learning loss from the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic but also accelerate achievement for all students across the state. Districts are encouraged to specifically focus on literacy and recent learning loss outlined in the legislation passed during the special legislative session focused on education.

“Tennessee K-12 districts and schools are receiving a historic amount of funding from the federal government, and as a result have both an incredible opportunity and responsibility to spend this funding to demonstrate how strong student-centered investments can generate positive outcomes and a growth in academic achievement for all children,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “This funding implores us to invest strategically, implement with fidelity, and report on quantifiable outcomes transparently.”

After three rounds of federal COVID-19 stimulus funding, Tennessee’s K-12 schools will benefit from nearly $4.5 billion in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Funds.

The Tennessee Department of Education has provided districts with resources and guidance for their planning and implementation to invest in a small number of high-impact items, within a cohesive and aligned strategy, that are most critical for students as they progress through their education and into their careers.

The Department has urged districts to allocate a minimum of one percent of their allocations to fund staffing support for the ongoing reporting, monitoring, and public transparency requirements associated with this funding.

District-level allocations for each round of federal funding are available here: round 1 (ESSER 1.0), round 2 (ESSER 2.0), and round 3 (ESSER 3.0).

