Austin Peay State University Softball game against Chattanooga canceled
Clarksville, TN – Due to the forecast of rain in the Clarksville area on Wednesday morning into early afternoon, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball game versus Chattanooga at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field has been canceled.
The Govs return to action this weekend, as they host Tennessee State for a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series.
Follow the Govs softball team on Austin Peay State University’s official athletics website Let’sGoPeay.com or on Twitter @AustinPeaySB for more information or updates.
