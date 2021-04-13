Austin Peay State University Softball game against Chattanooga canceled

Clarksville, TN – Due to the forecast of rain in the Clarksville area on Wednesday morning into early afternoon, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball game versus Chattanooga at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field has been canceled.

The Govs return to action this weekend, as they host Tennessee State for a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series.

