Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Austin Peay State University Softball game against Chattanooga canceled

April 13, 2021 | Print This Post
 

APSU SoftballClarksville, TN – Due to the forecast of rain in the Clarksville area on Wednesday morning into early afternoon, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball game versus Chattanooga at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field has been canceled.

Austin Peay State University Softball game canceled due to possible rain. (APSU)

The Govs return to action this weekend, as they host Tennessee State for a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series.

Follow the Govs softball team on Austin Peay State University’s official athletics website Let’sGoPeay.com or on Twitter @AustinPeaySB for more information or updates.


Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives