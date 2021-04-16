APSU Baseball downs UT Martin, 8-1

Martin, TN – Starting pitcher Luke Brown tossed the first complete game in more than two years, leading Austin Peay State University’s baseball team to an 8-1 Ohio Valley Conference victory against UT Martin, Friday night at Skyhawk Baseball Field.

Brown (3-0) became the first Governors pitcher to post a complete game victory since Jacques Pucheu on April 12th, 2019 against Morehead State.

Brown faced just 32 batters – five over the minimum – and scattered five hits while walking none and striking out four.

Austin Peay (11-20, 8-8 OVC) provided all the run support Brown would need with three runs in the top of the first inning. Right fielder Bobby Head reached on an error that extended the inning and allowed center fielder Garret Spain to score. After a hit batsman, catcher Jack Alexander extended the lead with a two-run double.

UT Martin (11-18, 4-6 OVC) would get their lone run in the second inning when right fielder Wil Lafollette homered on the first pitch of the frame. However, the Skyhawks could not solve Brown the rest of the way, getting no more than one runner on base in any inning after the second.

APSU broke the game open in the seventh, tagging the UTM bullpen for four runs. The first four batters of the inning reached base safely, Spain’s RBI single ending the string and chasing the first Skyhawks reliever. Head, designated hitter Ty DeLancey and first baseman John McDonald each provided RBIs as the Govs lead hit 7-1. An UTM error in the ninth permitted a run that set the final score.

Nine Austin Peay State University hitters recorded a base hit, McDonald going 3-for-5 to lead the effort at the plate. Spain and Alexander each went 2-for-5, Alexander finishing with two RBI.

Cannon (4-4) suffered the loss after allowing three unearned runs over his six-inning outing. He struck out eight of the 26 batters he faced, allowing six hits and walking none. At the plate, five UTM hitters recorded a hit apiece.

Austin Peay State University and UT Martin continue their three-game OVC series with a 1:00pm, Saturday doubleheader.

Box Score

Austin Peay 8, UT Martin 1

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Austin Peay 3 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 1 8 14 1 UT Martin 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 2

W: BROWN, Luke (3-0) L: CANNON, Winston (4-4)

