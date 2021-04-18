Austin Peay State University ROTC Ranger Challenge team continues Sandhurst competition

Clarksville, TN – After one day of competition at Sandhurst, the world’s premier international academy military skills competition, Austin Peay’s ROTC Ranger Challenge team is in 28th place of 44 teams competing.

The competition continues today and includes Sandhurst’s “Crucible” challenge, which starts at 1:00pm CST. You can watch the challenge live on YouTube. The final results and awards show will be live following the final events tonight (it’s scheduled to start at 4:30pm CST).

The team last competed at Sandhurst, hosted by the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York, in 2019. The event was canceled because of the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic last year.

Check www.apsu.edu/news for updates on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. You also can follow the team’s progress at West Point’s Sandhurst page.

Ryan Nanzer is the captain of the team. He and five other ROTC students return from last year’s team.

They are:

Thomas Rose.

Shawn King.

Cherady Fine.

Zachary Labas.

Thomas Porter.

The other members of the team who traveled to West Point are:

Quinton Nunn.

Thomas Haas.

Dylan Dominique.

Christopher Mains.

Angela Kim.

Mark Harrington II is the team’s alternate.

This year, 16 Reserve Officer Training Corps programs, 25 U.S. Military Academy teams, and three teams from other U.S. service academies. International teams are not competing this year because of COVID-19 Coronavirus restrictions.

The Austin Peay State University team earned its spot at Sandhurst by winning the 7th Brigade ROTC Bold Warrior Challenge in October 2019 at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Austin Peay State University defeated 37 schools from Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, and Ohio.

To learn more about Austin Peay State University’s ROTC program, go to https://www.apsu.edu/rotc.

For more about the Sandhurst competition, visit https://www.westpoint.edu/military/department-of-military-instruction/sandhurst.

