Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Commissioner Bob Rolfe announce LG Electronics to Expand Clarksville Operations

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, and LG Electronics USA officials announced today that the world-leading home appliance manufacturer will expand its Clarksville operations.

To help meet the unprecedented U.S. demand for its top-rated washing machines, LG is increasing production by investing an additional $20.5 million to add another shift for manufacturing.

Higher production is creating 334 new jobs, bringing total LG Clarksville employment to about 1,000 this year.

LG announced in early 2017 that Montgomery County would be home to its first washing machine manufacturing operation in the United States. Completed in 2018, the one-million­square-foot facility is believed to be the world’s most advanced integrated washing machine plant.

The $360 million smart factory currently has the capacity to produce more than one million front-and top-load washers per year. Integrated production operations supporting assembly include metal fabrication, plastic injection molding, and painting. Complementing the factory’s skilled workforce are hundreds of robots used in the material handling, parts production, sub-assembly, and final assembly processes.

LG Electronics USA is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $56 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing headquartered in South Korea, which is one of Tennessee’s top sources of direct foreign investment. Korean companies, including LG, have invested nearly $1.5 billion in private capital in the state and employ more than 4,500 Tennesseans.

Hiring is underway. Those interested can learn more and apply at https://lg.dejobs.org/clarksville/tennessee/usa/jobs/

Over the last five years, TNECD has supported 6 economic development projects in Montgomery County, resulting in approximately 2,100 job commitments and $670 million in capital investment.

Quotes

“LG established operations in Clarksville four years ago, and has since provided great value and investment for the community. I thank the LG team for choosing to grow in Tennessee, creating more than 300 new jobs in Montgomery County. We are proud to have such a respected brand call our state home.” – Gov. Bill Lee

“We continue to focus on recruiting top projects from around the world. By investing in a broader international footprint, we are ensuring that Tennessee is deeply rooted in the global economy. We congratulate LG on this expansion and are grateful for the company’s continued investment and job creation in Tennessee.” – TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe

“American consumers love LG washers from Tennessee, as seen by in the double-digit percentage growth in sales over the past year. The production expansion in Clarksville will help us meet the unprecedented demand for our top-rated washing machines across the country.”

– Thomas Yoon, President and CEO, LG Electronics North America

“LG is proud to call Middle Tennessee our home, and all of us working in Clarksville take special pride in building the most-awarded washers on the U.S. market. More washing machines mean more jobs and positive economic impact on our community.” – LG Tennessee President Antony Jung

“We are grateful LG chose our community as the place to manufacture their high-quality washing machines with some of the best employees in the world. This decision by LG to invest an additional $20.5 million in their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and add an additional 334 jobs just shows that “Life’s Good” in Montgomery County.” – Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett

“TVA and Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation congratulate LG on its decision to expand and create hundreds of new job opportunities in Clarksville. Helping to foster job creation and investment is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service. We are proud to partner with the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to support companies, like LG and their continued growth in the Valley.” – John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of Economic Development

“This is big news. I’m thrilled that LG Electronics has chosen to expand its operations in Clarksville. This investment will not only lead to new, high-quality jobs, but also spillover in supporting other businesses in our community. I appreciate the work of the governor, ECD and everyone who has worked closely on securing this very significant investment.” – Sen. Bill Powers (R-Clarksville)

“Clarksville continues to be a top choice for global companies looking to establish and expand innovating technologies. This proves that cultivating a pro-business environment and making investments in education and infrastructure will result in quality jobs for Tennessee. Congratulations to LG Electronics and their employees on their remarkable success in our community.” – Rep. Curtis Johnson (R-Clarksville)

About Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s mission is to develop strategies that help make Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs. To grow and strengthen Tennessee, the department seeks to attract new corporate investment to the state and works with Tennessee companies to facilitate expansion and economic growth. Find us on the web: tnecd.com.

