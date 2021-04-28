APSU assistant coach Travis LeBlanc receives AVCA Beach Volleyball Thirty Under 30 Award

Lexington, KY – The American Volleyball Coaches Association named Austin Peay State University (APSU) assistant beach volleyball coach Travis LeBlanc to its first class of Thirty Under 30 Beach Award winners, Monday, April 26th, 2021.

The award, which joins the organization’s indoor volleyball Thirty Under 30, recognizes up-and-coming beach coaching talent at all levels of the sport.

The coaches recognized are hard-working, passionate about teaching, and demonstrate dedication to the fast-growing sport of beach volleyball.

“I want to thank the AVCA for this award,” said LeBlanc. “I grind day after day with our staff trying to take our teams to the next level, and this award makes putting in the extra hours worth it. I also want to thank (APSU head coach Taylor) Mott. She has made the past five years easily the best of my life.”

LeBlanc, a Newtown, Connecticut native, is in his fifth season with the Governors volleyball program and has been a part of the establishment of the beach volleyball program, which began play in spring 2017.

“Travis is very deserving of this recognition,” said Mott. “He has worked very hard to build and develop our beach volleyball program from the very beginning.”

Sections

Topics