Austin Peay State University Baseball falls to Southeast Missouri

Clarksville, TN – First baseman Bobby Head drove in two runs but Austin Peay State University’s baseball team had few answers for a well-rested Southeast Missouri squad, falling 16-3 in a nonconference tilt on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay State University (15-24) picked up right where it left off following Tuesday’s 16-run outburst in a win against North Alabama, scoring twice in the first inning.

Second baseman Malcolm Tipler singled and center fielder Garrett Spain doubled to set the table.

Head followed with a single up the middle to drive in both Tipler and Spain for an early 2-0 lead.

Southeast Missouri (19-15) responded with four runs in the top of the second inning, including two runs courtesy shortstop Tyler Wilber’s single. Wilber also had a hand in the Redhawks six-run third inning with a two-run home run that capped the frame’s scoring. He would add a fifth RBI in Southeast Missouri’s six-run fifth inning that broke the game open.

Meanwhile, the APSU Govs offense could not solve Redhawks starter Bryce Grossius after the first inning. Grossius would surrender a leadoff single to Govs left fielder Jeremy Wagner in the second inning but retired the next nine batters he faced to end his outing.

Grossius (3-1) would pick up the win in the weather-shortened affair, holding Austin Peay State University to two runs on four hits while striking out six batters. Wilber went 4-for-5 with five RBI to lead the Redhawks. Right fielder Andrew Keck hit two home runs as part of a 3-for-5, three RBI outing.

Head finished the day 1-for-2 with two RBI and a stolen base. Left fielder Jeremy Wagner went 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base to lead the APSU Govs six-hit outing. Govs starter Austin Loeb (0-2) surrendered six runs on six hits over the opening two innings and suffered the loss.

Next Up For Austin Peay State University Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team continues its homestand when it hosts Arkansas State in a three-game series, scheduled to begin with a 6:00pm, Friday contest at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Sections

Topics