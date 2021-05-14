Austin Peay State University Track’s Karlijn Schouten, Denia Hill-Tate take Gold on Day Two of OVC Championships

Charleston, IL – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Track and Field’s Karlijn Schouten set a meet record, Denia Hill-Tate won high jump gold and Kenisha Phillips set herself up for a pair of golds on Saturday.

That’s what the second day of the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships had to offer for Austin Peay State University, which saw the Govs move into position for another top-five team finish when all is said and done Saturday evening at O’Brien Field.

Schouten got the day started in style, easily taking the top spot in the pole vault and surpassing Austin Peay State University great Savannah Amato for the meet record with a 4.06-meter mark. She’s bringing home the eighth gold medal for an Austin Peay State University athlete in the pole vault since the OVC began sponsoring the event in 2002.

Senior Morgan Bradley also picked up a crucial point for APSU, posting a 3.34-meter height to place eighth.

Minutes after Schouten wrapped up her record performance in the pole vault, Hill-Tate was making a different sort of history in the high jump. Her 1.72-meter leap tied for the fifth-best mark in program history, winning the third outdoor high jump title in program history and first since 2014.

The APSU Govs were able to grab a pair of points in the discus, when Jackie Verseman’s personal-best 42.53-meter throw—which was the sixth-farthest discus toss in program history—earned her seventh overall. She broke 42 meters twice in the finals, setting career highs on back-to-back tosses.

Phillips will be busy on Saturday; after qualifying for the 200-meter final during Thursday’s action, she breezed to the top spot in the 400-meter preliminaries with a 54.84 mark—nearly a half-second better than her closest competition. Allana Johnson just missed the finals herself, finishing ninth overall and runner-up in the same heat as Phillips at 57.52.

Two more APSU Govs will join Phillips in the finals of different events on Saturday. Lennex Walker is back in the 100-meter hurdle finals and looking to reprise her role as champion after qualifying fifth at 14.44. Mikaela Smith will also run in the 800-meter finals after posting a 2:14.86 in the preliminary, snagging the eighth spot in qualifying.

Final-day action begins with the shot put and triple jump, both of which take place at 11:00am Austin Peay State University will get on the track at 1:05pm with Walker leading off the day with the 100-meter hurdle finals.

Action will be chronicled on Twitter (@AustinPeayXCTF) and online at LetsGoPeay.com.

