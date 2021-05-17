Nashville Sounds and Folds of Honor to hold Rock-N-Jock Celebrity Softball Game on June 3rd

Titans Stars Join Terry Bradshaw to Play in Event at First Horizon Park

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club and Folds of Honor announce the Rock-N-Jock Celebrity Softball Game presented by Budweiser and Bradshaw Bourbon at First Horizon Park on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 at 6:30pm.

The inaugural event is headlined by several Tennessee Titans players, including A.J. Brown and Taylor Lewan, along with Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw. Joining Bradshaw on the field will be a slew of high-profile athletes, country music stars, and celebrities.

“We’re excited to welcome Folds of Honor to First Horizon Park along with many of Nashville’s biggest stars,” said Sounds co-owner Frank Ward. “The Rock-N-Jock Celebrity Softball Game is a fun and unique way to showcase our great ballpark.”

Riley Green and Luke Pell lead a group of country music stars that includes Russell Dickerson, Walker Hayes, Danielle Bradbery, and Lacy Cavalier.

Additional participants include former Titans linebacker Will Compton, Cy Young Award Winner and former Sound Barry Zito, and comedian Jeff Dye. Other celebrities will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.firsthorizonpark.com. Select Section (104-107, 119-121) tickets are $25.00 and Premium Section (108-118) tickets are $35.00. 100% of the net profits will benefit Folds of Honor.

For more information, visit www.FirstHorizonPark.com and/or www.tennessee.foldsofhonor.org/events.

About Folds of Honor

Since 2007, the Folds of Honor has carried forth this singular, noble mission. To provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service-members.

Our educational scholarships support private educational tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents.

About the Nashville Sounds

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail *protected email* .

