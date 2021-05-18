BACH to hold Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit Change of Command Ceremony

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

Fort Campbell, KY – After commanding the Fort Campbell Warrior Transition Battalion through its transformation to Soldier Recovery Unit, Kentucky native Lt. Col. Health Holt relinquishes command to Lt. Col. Joseph Reagan May 18th during a ceremony on post.

Under Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, Holt commanded the SRU, which provides personalized support to wounded, ill, and injured Soldiers who require at least six months of rehabilitative care and complex medical management. The SRU is one of the largest battalions of its type in the Army.

“Lt. Col. Holt positively transformed the organizational culture in a challenging and dynamic environment during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said BACH commander Col. Patrick T. Birchfield. “His leadership and ability to quickly build teams with an emphasis on compassionate guidance fostered a positive command climate conducive to caring for injured, ill and wounded Soldiers.”

With Holt’s leadership, the SRU reduced the length of stay times for Soldiers in the unit by 38 percent by improving system processes and staff efficiencies.

Reagan is coming to the SRU command from his most recent assignment in Columbia with the U.S. Special Operations Command South.

The SRU commander is responsible for the command and control, health, safety, and welfare of more than 300 Soldiers, Warrior Leaders, DA Civilians, Contractors, and their Families. The commander leads a multicomponent Battalion with a dynamic Soldier population each with complex rehabilitative needs.

The command climate fosters an environment that maximizes the healing process of all Soldiers, directing action as necessary to ensure all standards of care are met, ensuring each Soldier accomplishes their mission to successfully heal and transition back into the force or into civilian life as a productive Veteran.

The commander is also responsible for the implementation of Army Recovery and Care Program’s (ARCP), policies and procedures related to the administration and care of Soldiers in recovery and their Families.

Sections

Topics