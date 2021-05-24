Fort Campbell releases Mask Policy update for Fully Vaccinated Personnel

Fort Campbell, KY – Effective immediately, fully vaccinated individuals are exempt from wearing a mask indoors or outdoors at Fort Campbell facilities, with a few exceptions.

In concert with the new U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) policy for mask wear, personnel who are not fully vaccinated must continue to follow all applicable DoD mask guidance.

For unvaccinated Soldiers, there is no change to mask policy on post. Fort Campbell and DoD policy still require mask wear for unvaccinated personnel both outdoors when unable to physically distance and indoors.

In the following Fort Campbell facilities, masks are still required, irrespective of vaccine status:

All Military Treatment Facilities (MTF), to include Blanchfield Army Community (BACH)

Hospital, health clinics, and dental clinics;

COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites; All DoDEA facilities; and All child development centers, school-age centers, and teen centers.

When not on Fort Campbell, all Soldiers, DoD personnel, and dependents, regardless of vaccination status, will continue to abide by state and local regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

“Fort Campbell and the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) is committed to ensuring the health and safety of our Soldiers, Army Civilians, family members, and the local community,” said Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general. “We will continue to take prudent measures to stop the spread of COVID-19 and will continually assess our COVID policies to ensure we are protecting our people and maintaining our readiness.”

Have a question about the mask policy? Visit the FAQ page at https://home.army.mil/campbell/index.php/covid-19/covid-19-faq.

You can read the full policy at: https://home.army.mil/campbell/index.php/covid-19.

