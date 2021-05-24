Clarksville’s Customs House Museum June 2021 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Come explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in June at the Museum are Patsy Sharpe: Small Worlds, Richard Sloan’s Birds of the Southeast, Annual Staff Art Exhibit, Susan Bryant: 7 Chapters from A Book About Light, Curiosities: Objects from the Museum Collection.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Patsy Sharpe: Small Worlds

June 4th – August 29yj | Harvill Gallery

Watercolor artist Patsy Sharpe displays thirteen of her finely-detailed miniature paintings in the new exhibit Small Worlds. Sharpe has exhibited in local, national and international shows and she is a member of the Signature Tennessee Watercolor Society, The Miniature Art Society of Florida and the Southern Watercolor Society.

Richard Sloan’s Birds of the Southeast

Through July 18th | Kimbrough Gallery

Richard Sloan’s careful attention to detail is captured in his exquisite illustrations of Southeastern birds. Once a staff illustrator at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, Sloan’s work has been collected by the Smithsonian Institution among others. This collection of illustrations was donated to the Museum by Mr. & Mrs. Carl Eisemann.

Annual Staff Art Exhibit

Through June 27th | Lobby

The annual staff art exhibit showcases the creative work of those who work behind the scenes at the Museum. Each piece reveals the unique personalities of the artists, special moments in their lives, and their inspirations.

Susan Bryant: 7 Chapters from A Book About Light

A 40-Year Retrospective of Photographs

Through July 25th | Crouch Gallery

View the “7 Chapters” that represent the diverse processes Susan Bryant uses to create her expressive photographs. Her work includes gelatin silver prints, hand-colored silver prints, digital photographs, daguerreotypes, and ambrotypes. Bryant has taught at APSU for 30 years and her work has been exhibited throughout the U.S.

Curiosities: Objects from the Museum Collection

Through June 27th | Jostens Gallery

Take a gander at an assortment of perplexing objects pulled from the Museum shelves; their uses may not be obvious at first look. Can you guess the function of these items from the past?

Larry Hughes: A Walk in the Parks

Through July 18th | Bruner & Orgain Galleries

Larry Hughes is a Memphis-based artist working primarily in watercolor, drawing media, and oil. With deep roots in Arizona and California, his primary artistic interests turn to western wilderness areas, particularly the Grand Canyon, the Sonoran Desert, the Guadalupe Mountains of West Texas, and Northern New Mexico, where he works en plein air to support later studio work.

Helping Americans Help Themselves: 140 Years of the Red Cross

Through July 18th | Kimbrough Gallery

Celebrate 140 years of the American Red Cross through artifacts, photos, and local stories. The American Red Cross works to rebuild lives and communities after disaster strikes. Read the valiant stories of the beginning of the local Red Cross chapter created in 1917, national humanitarian efforts, and widespread volunteerism.

The Electrification of the TVA

Through June 20th | Memory Lane

Take a look back at the history of the Tennessee Valley Authority and how electricity changed lives, especially for those living on farms.

Museum Events

Jazz in June – An Evening with Elya Vasiliev

June 12th, 6:00pm–9:00pm

Spend a summer night with singer Elya Vasiliev and his live jazz combo, delightful food, and swanky drinks in the Museum’s courtyard! This fundraiser is part of the Museum’s courtyard series benefiting the upcoming Explorers’ Landing Renovation. Be on the lookout for event tickets coming soon to the Museum’s website.

First Thursday Art Walk

June 3rd, 5:00pm–8:00pm

The Museum will have free admission during First Thursday Art Walk in Clarksville from 5:00pm–8:00pm. Enjoy some lobster rolls with Cousins Maine Lobster food truck set up at the Museum for Art Walk.

Saturday Hours

The Museum has resumed normal hours of operation, including opening on Saturdays. The Museum is open Tuesdays – Saturdays, 10:00am–5:00pm and Sundays, 1:00pm–5:00pm.

Museum Programs

Museum Discovery Quest

Free with membership or paid admission | Developed for school-age children

Free Take It N’ Make It Activity

Museum Discovery Quests are self-guided adventures that offer a fun exploration through the Museum. Kids experience exhibits and artifacts in new and entertaining ways that pique their curiosity and captivate their attention. Once completing the MDQ, kids receive a free Take It N’ Make It activity packet to create a fun project at home. Sign up for a Perks Pass to win a free prize from Seasons after finishing three MDQs. Available MDQ themes:

#04: Nature Trails & Tales

#03: Stories

#02: Tools & Simple Machines

#01: Structures

Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open daily | Volunteer Train Crew members run trains Sundays, 1:00pm–4:00pm and Wednesdays, 10:00am–12:00pm

Enjoy one of the largest model railroad layouts in the region boasting a miniature castle, UFO, and scenic landscape. Interact with the miniature world by making automobiles move and helicopters fly. The model train exhibit is open daily and themes change every season.

Seasons: The Museum Store

Father’s Day Sale

Offer good through June 30th, 2021

Get dad some new kitchen and grilling accessories, wood and metalwork pieces or some vintage Clarksville Coyote baseball merchandise for Father’s Day! Receive 10% off your entire purchase (members receive 20% off) and each purchase gets a free Father’s Day card.

Summer Membership Promo

50% Off All New, Renewal and Gift Memberships

Offer good through June 30th, 2021

Kick off your summer with a membership to your Museum! Prior to the pandemic, the Museum was about to hit a huge milestone – 1,000 memberships. Help the Museum reach our goal of 1,000 memberships in 2021 by renewing your membership, buying a new one or gifting one to a friend or family member. Memberships are 50% off through June 30th, excluding Benefactor and Eagle levels. Current members may take advantage of this promotion by renewing early.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second-largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning, and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org

