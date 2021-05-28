Montgomery County Health Department to move COVID-19 Vaccination Site, June 1st

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Health Department will move the location of the COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccination site to Moore Magnet Elementary School, located at 1350 Madison Street, on June 1st, 2021. The Moore Magnet vaccination site is expected to remain in operation through July 30th.

The Montgomery County Health Department administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which is a two-part vaccination, to individuals ages 12 and up with no appointment necessary between 11:00am to 3:00pm.

Individuals who would like to schedule an appointment can visit https://vaccinate.tn.gov/

“I believe I speak for the community when I say how grateful we are to the Carfaro Family and Governor’s Square Mall management for their generosity and kindness while they graciously hosted our health department in the former SEARS Automotive Center,” said Montgomery County Health Director Joey Smith.

For more information about the services offered through the Montgomery County Health Department visit mcgtn.org/health or call 931.648.5747.

