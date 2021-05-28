Nashville Sounds beat Columbus Clippers for 10th Straight Win

Columbus, OH – The Nashville Sounds launched a season-high six home runs on Friday night, including two from Weston Wilson and back-to-back jacks from Tyrone Taylor and Jake Hager, to beat the Columbus Clippers 13-9 on a windy night at Huntington Park. The Sounds have won 10 consecutive games and 13 of their last 15.

Zach Green got it started right away with a two-run homer in the first inning off Kirk McCarty. Green has homered three times in the series and twice in the first inning. Then Wilson hit the first of his two in the second inning before Hernan Perez smashed a two-run double to make it 5-0.

Taylor and Hager hit their back-to-back shots in the third, and the Sounds (16-5) led 7-0. Taylor has homered in each of his first two games with the Sounds.

The Clippers (8-13) got all nine of their runs in a wild bottom of the third inning, sending 13 batters to the plate against Jesus Castillo, Quintin Torres-Costa and Luke Barker.

Columbus only had three hits in the frame but took advantage of six walks and a pair of Sounds errors for a 9-7 game after three. But the Sounds never allowed another run, and the Clippers only had a baserunner in one other inning the entire game.

After Dustin Peterson scored on a double play in the fifth to pull the Sounds within one, Tim Lopes belted a three-run homer to center in the sixth to make it 11-9.

Then Wilson poked an opposite-field two-run shot in the ninth for the 13-9 final. Barker, Bobby Wahl, Jake Cousins, Miguel Sanchez and Hoby Milner combined for 6 2/3 scoreless relief innings, with Wahl notching the win and Milner posting his fourth save.

Game five of the six-game series is Saturday night at 6:05pm CT. Right-hander Aaron Ashby (1-0, 4.20) is slated to start for the Sounds opposite right-hander Matt Koch (1-0, 2.16) for Columbus.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds had not trailed the entire series until the 3 rd inning on Friday.

inning on Friday. The Sounds had played five consecutive games and 53 consecutive innings without an error until the 3 rd inning on Friday.

inning on Friday. Weston Wilson’s multi-homer game was the 4 th of his career and first since 2019.

of his career and first since 2019. Every Sounds hitter recorded at least one hit and scored at least one run on Friday.

The Sounds were 15-5 entering play Friday, their best start to a season through 20 games since 2003 (16-4).

Box Score

Nashville 13, Columbus 9

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Nashville 2 3 2 0 1 3 0 0 2 13 13 2 Columbus 0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 4 3

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail *protected email* .

Sections

Topics