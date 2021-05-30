Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce June 2021 Events, Announcements

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce upcoming events and announcements during the month of June.

Chairman Paul Turner and the Board of Directors cordially invite you to the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner & Gala: Navigating the Future on June 8th at 5:30pm at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.

This is a member only event.

Cost to attend is $75.00 per person. Table sponsorships are also available for $750.00.

Dress attire for the event is business. To register for the Dinner & Gala or for more information, please contact Jennifer Gardner at *protected email* or 931.245.4342.

Join us June 22nd, at 7:00am for a Power Breakfast at the Madison Room, 2231 Madison Street. Garrison Commander of Fort Campbell, Col Jeremy Bell will welcome incoming Garrison Commander Col. Andrew Jordan and provide an update on Fort Campbell at this networking breakfast event.

Reservations and payment required in advance, $35.00 per person. Register online at clarksvillechamber.com/events or send RSVP with payment to Jennifer Lawson at *protected email* . For more information call 931.245.4342.

The Chamber’s Business After Hours will be held Thursday, June 24th from 5:00pm–7:00pm, hosted by Byers and Harvey, at 1820 Business Park Drive. This networking event is offered at no cost to Chamber members. For more information, contact Jennifer Lawson at *protected email* .

The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting applications for the 2021-2022 Ambassador Program. An Ambassador of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce is a very important part of the day to day operations of the Chamber. Ambassadors are the public relations arm of the Chamber of Commerce. They serve as the welcoming committee for grand openings and ribbon cuttings; as support at special events, Business After Hours, and ribbon cuttings; and as representatives of the Chamber as they conduct business for themselves and the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce.

For more information and an application, please contact Melinda at *protected email*

Application deadline is June 18th.

