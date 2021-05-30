101st Airborne Division invites fitness influencers to compete in a 5 on 5 Memorial Day fitness challenge

Fort Campbell, KY – To kick off Memorial Day weekend members of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) share the day with members of the fitness community Demi Bagby, Robert Killian Austen Alexander, Michael Eckert, and Erik Bartell in a friendly five on five fitness competition.

This event brought members of the active duty, veterans and military supporters together for a common goal of remembering the men and women who fought for our nation, but never made it home.

“We as people die twice, when your life is taken and when your name is no longer in the stories from others. This weekend make sure you say the names out loud of your fallen brother or sister with others so we always remember their sacrifice and keep them honor alive,” said Ben Bunn a retired member of Army Special Forces.

For the workout competition all members of the five person team each conducted:

1 Mile Run

50 Pull-ups

100m Farmers Carry

50 Deadlifts – 135

Wind sprints

100m Medball Throw Relay and run ball back Sled Relay

50 Hand Release Pull-Ups

1 Mile Run (finish as team)

All members of the team had to complete each event before the team could move on to the next.

Military members from the 3rd Brigade Combat Team “Rakkasan”, 2nd Brigade Combat Team “Strike”,1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastone”, and team Echelon participated in the event, and In the spirit of the day, naturally there was competitive banter going back and forth between each team.

Though all members of the teams knew it wasn’t about winning today, it was about pushing past some pain and fatigue their bodies were going through to help us remember that Memorial Day, an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military, is more than a day on the boat and a BBQ. It is about never forgetting the military members who sacrificed everything for our freedom.

“This challenge is in honor of the brave men and women who have sacrificed everything so we can be here today. We are proud to be able to stand alongside these Screaming Eagles to show our support to the members whose duty is to answer the nation’s call to protect our freedom,” said Erik Bartell veteran officer from 3BCT.

Army has a motto, “If it ain’t raining it ain’t training” and without fail as the announcer said three…two…one… go! the rain began to fall. For most people they would have stopped the competition, but for all teams who came out today, it seemed to drive them to work even harder, and to endure even more pain and discomfort to show their respect for this nation’s fallen military service members.

“Together with the support of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), we are so proud to be able to show our support by accepting a five-on-five fitness challenge in a way to honor the brave souls who left this world too soon so that we can live in this wonderful and free country,” said Robert Killian. “We know this day is about honor the sacrifices they have made in the line of duty and to be able to share part of this weekend with members of the 101st Airborne Division is a true honor.”

