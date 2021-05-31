Clarksville DQ Grill & Chill® Restaurant receives PRIDE Award

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville DQ Grill & Chill located at 2900 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard recently received a PRIDE (Personal Responsibility in Delivering Excellence) Award from the Dairy Queen® system for achieving a high level of cleanliness and food safety.

“We feel honored to have received such a prestigious award,” states owner Jeff Groves. “We work hard to keep our restaurant at a high level of cleanliness to ensure that we provide a safe and enjoyable environment for our customers.”

The award is given out to those stores that demonstrate PRIDE by maintaining the Dairy Queen system’s standard of cleanliness and food safety.

This is the eleventh year for the PRIDE award and every restaurant that meets these standards will receive the award.

The award is delivered shortly after the time of the PRIDE assessment visit, which can occur anytime throughout the year.

The Clarksville location received recognition for their hard work in the form of a framed certificate with a picture of the crew working at the time of the assessment. The certificate states that their location achieved an Outstanding Cleanliness and Food Safety PRIDE Check by setting up for success, giving the customer a reason to return, and maintaining PRIDE.

