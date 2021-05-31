Nashville Sounds outfielder Tyrone Taylor named Triple-A-East Player of the Week

Nashville, TN – Minor League Baseball announced today that Nashville Sounds outfielder Tyrone Taylor has been named Triple-A East Player of the Week for his play from May 24-30. Taylor is the first Sounds player to garner the league’s weekly honor this season.

Taylor joined Nashville from the Milwaukee Brewers on May 25th and has played in four games on the current road trip. He is hitting .533 (8-for-15) with 7 runs, 2 doubles, 3 home runs, 8 RBI, and 4 walks. He has homered in three of the four games he has played with the Sounds.

The 27-year-old Taylor has helped the Sounds compile the best record in Minor League Baseball at 18-5.

The team has won 12 games in a row, the longest winning streak in Minor League Baseball in 2021.

Nashville takes its 12-game winning streak to Charlotte where the team is scheduled to play a six-game series beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, June 1st. The team returns to First Horizon Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Indianapolis Indians on Tuesday, June 8th.

Taylor was drafted by the Brewers in the second round of the 2012 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Torrance (CA) High School.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail *protected email* .

