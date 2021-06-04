Nashville Sounds fall at Charlotte Knights 1-0

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds came within one win of a new franchise record, but the win streak came to an end at 15 as they were shut out by the Charlotte Knights 1-0 Friday night at Truist Field. Nashville won 15 consecutive games for the third time in franchise history and the first since July 29th-August 14th, 2018. The Sounds were shut out for the first time since August 26th, 2019 at Omaha.

Charlotte scored the only run of the game in the fourth inning. Adam Engel reached safely on an error, stole two bases, and came in to score on a groundout from Jake Burger.

Nashville Sounds Win Streak ends at 15, Comes Within One Win of New Franchise Record. (Nashville Sounds)

Despite getting the loss, Nashville starter Aaron Ashby covered seven innings and allowed one run (zero earned) on two hits, and struck out a season-high 11.

Game five of the six-game series is scheduled for Saturday night in Charlotte. Right-hander Bowden Francis (1-0, 3.60) starts for Nashville against right-hander Jonathan Stiever (1-1, 6.00) for Charlotte.

The first pitch is scheduled for 6:04 central time.

Post-Game Notes

  • The Sounds came one game short of setting a franchise record in consecutive wins…they won 15 straight games for the third time in franchise history (last – July 29th-August 14th, 2018).
  • Aaron Ashby set season-highs in innings pitched (7.0) and strikeouts (11)…in his last three starts, he is 2-1 with a 1.02 ERA (2 ER/17.2 IP) and has 26 strikeouts.
  • Weston Wilson has hit safely in five consecutive games…batting .428 (6-for-14) with 4 runs, 2 doubles, 2 home runs, 2 RBI, and 6 walks.
  • Nashville recorded a season-low two hits.

Box Score

Nashville 0, Charlotte 1

  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1
Charlotte 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 X 1 4 2

 

