Clarksville Christian School names Stephanie Travis Community Relations Director

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Christian School is delighted to announce that Stephanie G. Travis has been named the school’s new Community Relations Director. In her thirteen-year career at CCS prior to this appointment, she has served as a teacher, team leader, and, most recently, as School Principal.

Travis has been connected with the school since before it opened in 2007.

She notes that “I love CCS and have been honored to be part of the school’s journey from the very beginning. God has done great things for our school and our community, and we believe that greater things are still to come.”

In her new role, Travis will be tasked with helping CCS establish and strengthen relationships between the school and community in the greater Clarksville-Montgomery County area. She will continue to serve as a member of the senior administrative team at Clarksville Christian.

According to CCS President, Dr. Brad Moser, “CCS is growing by leaps and bounds along with our wonderful community, and it’s important as ever that we connect and contribute in meaningful ways.” Moser added that “We want to share our story with as many people as possible, and there are few people who are as capable of sharing the CCS story as Stephanie Travis.”

The veteran school administrator, Jerry Lawrence, will be assuming the reins from Travis as the Upper School Principal for CCS this summer. Lawrence comes to Clarksville from Lubbock Christian School, where he has served as an administrator for the past eight years.

