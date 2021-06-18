|
Austin Peay State University’s Community School of the Arts to hold First-Ever Rock Band Camp this Summer
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Community School of the Arts will host its first-ever Rock Band Camp this summer.
One camp will be on June 28th-July 2nd, 2021, and one will be on July 19th-23rd. The camps will be from 1:00pm-4:00pm at the APSU Music and Mass Communication Building.
All proficient instrumentalists or vocalists ages 10-17 are welcome to attend.
At the camp, students will be placed in their own rock band (from three to six members) based on their music taste/interest.
Then students will learn to operate, organize and create a functioning rock band in masterclasses, music workshops, and rehearsals, with a short concert for friends and family on the last day of the camp.
“This week-long summer camp gives students the experience of being in a rock band ensemble,” CSA Coordinator Dawn Martin Dickins said. “Each student will rehearse and perform in a rock band in addition to learning-related topics such as equipment handling, technique, and overall musicianship.”
Tyler Spuzzillo, a current APSU graduate student in music education, will teach the camp.
The camp costs $150.00 to attend. To register or find more information, visit this page.
To learn more about the Austin Peay State University Community School of the Arts, visit www.apsu.edu/csa.
