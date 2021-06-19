General Motors recalls over 280,000 Vehicles because Air Bag Light May Not Indicate Malfunction

Washington, D.C. – The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2021 Buick Envision, Cadillac CT4, CT5, Escalade, Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Tahoe, Corvette, Suburban, GMC Yukon, Yukon XL vehicles.

The air bag malfunction indicator light may fail to warn the driver of a problem with the air bag, increasing the risk of injury.

Recall Information

NHTSA Campaign Number: 21V421000

Manufacturer: General Motors, LLC

Components: Electrical, System, Air Bags

Potential Number of Units Affected: 285,622

Vehicles

MAKE MODEL YEAR Buick Envision 2021 Cadillac CT4 2021 Cadillac CT5 2021 Cadillac Escalade 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV 2021 Chevrolet Corvette 2021 Chevrolet Suburban 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe 2021 GMC Yukon 2021 GMC Yukon XL 2021

Summary

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2021 Buick Envision, Cadillac CT4, CT5, Escalade, Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Tahoe, Corvette, Suburban, GMC Yukon, Yukon XL vehicles.

The communications gateway module incorrectly processes a loss of communication with the sensing diagnostic module (SDM), causing the air bag malfunction indicator light to inconsistently illuminate.

Remedy

Dealers will update the software in the communications gateway module, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on July 19th, 2021.

Owners may contact Buick customer service at 1.800.521.7300, Cadillac customer service at 1.800.458.8006, Chevrolet customer service at 1.800.222.1020, or GMC customer service at 1.800.462.8782. GM’s number for this recall is N212338110.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1.888.327.4236 (TTY 1.800.424.9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov

Sections

Topics