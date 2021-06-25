Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting June 25th, 2021

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing widening on SR 149 and SR 13/48 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road

Daily, from 7:00am until 5:00pm, there will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grading, and paving operations and/or bridge work. Mayhew Road remains closed.

Daily, from 9:00am-3:00pm, there will be temporary, short-term bridge closures for setting steel girders.

Davidson County

Widening of Clarksville Highway (US 41A/SR 112) from Ashland City Highway (SR 12) to Briley Parkway (SR 155)

Daily, from 9:00am-3:00pm, there will be a temporary, alternating lane closure on Clarksville Pike in both directions for grading and utility work. Traffic will be flagged. Cedar Circle will be CLOSED to all traffic for road grading. A detour will be in place.

Interchange Improvements at I-24 and Hickory Hollow Parkway

On Sunday, June 27th through Wednesday June 30th, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be temporary, intermittent closures of I-24 in both directions, from Bell Road (Exit 59) to Old Hickory Boulevard (Exit 62), for placing a bridge containment system. Two lanes will remain open in each direction at all times.

Retracing of Pavement Markings on I-24

Nightly, from 8:00pm-6:00am, there will be moving lane closures on I-24 in both directions, between mile markers 32 and 37, for restriping operations.

Retracing of Pavement Markings on I-40

Nightly, from 8:00pm-6:00am, there will be moving lane closures on I-40 in both directions, between mile markers 191 and 196 and mile markers 207 and 213, for restriping operations.

Bridge Repair on I-40 over Stones River and on SR 171 over Stones River

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on I-40 over the Stones River for substructure bridge repair. At least three lanes will remain open at all times.

On Friday, June 25th at 8:00pm until Monday June 28th at 8:00pm, SR 171 (Hobson Pike) will be reduced to ONE LANE over the Stones Rivers for replacement of bridge expansion devices. Traffic will be flagged.

On-Call Concrete Repair on I-440

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be a partial ramp closure from I-440 West to Hillsboro Road (Exit 2) for restriping operations.

Misc Safety Improvements at I-65 and Wedgewood Avenue (Exit 81)

Nightly, from 8:00pm-5:00am, there will be lane closures on Wedgewood Avenue at the I-65 interchange to work on underground utilities. No interstate lane closures will be needed.

Dickson County

On Saturday, June 26th from 7:00am-12:00pm, there will be a lane closure on I-40 West, between mile markers 182 and 183, for slope mowing the median.

Hickman County and Humphreys County

Resurfacing on I-40 (MM 152-160)

Nightly, from 7:00pm-6:00am, there will be lane closures on I-40 in both directions for milling and paving operations.

Humphreys County

On Monday, June 28th from 6:00pm-5:00am, there will be a lane closure on I-40 East at mile marker 139 for milling and paving operations.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.

