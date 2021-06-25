Nashville Sounds come up short against Charlotte Knights, 4-3

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds came back from a 3-1 deficit to tie the game at three in the eighth but fell to the Charlotte Knights 4-3 in front of 9,827 fans Sunday night at First Horizon Park.

The Sounds jumped out a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Payton Henry singled to give him his first Triple-A hit and was driven in on a double by Corey Ray.

Charlotte answered in the fifth inning as Matt Reynolds hit a deep sacrifice fly to right field to tie the game at one.

The Knights took a 3-1 lead in the eighth inning on an RBI-double from Gavin Sheets and a sacrifice fly from Blake Rutherford.

In the bottom half of the eighth, Cooper Hummel walked with the bases loaded and Pablo Reyes scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at three.

Marco Hernández broke the 3-3 deadlock for Charlotte with an RBI-double in the ninth to give the Knights a 4-3 lead.

The finale of the six-game series is scheduled for Sunday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Thomas Jankins (1-3, 8.72) starts for Nashville against right-hander Reynaldo López (0-5, 9.13) for Charlotte. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

Nashville has lost five of their last eight games against Charlotte.

Corey Ray has hit safely in seven consecutive games…batting .370 (10-for-27) with 2 runs, 7 doubles, 1 home run, and 7 RBI.

In his seven appearances with Nashville, Josh Lindblom is 2-0 with a 0.73 ERA (2 ER/24.2 IP)…he set season-highs in innings pitched (5.1), pitches (98), and strikes (69).

Jamie Westbrook has reached base safely in 16 straight games…batting .385 (25-for-65) with 11 runs, 7 doubles, 3 home runs, and 17 RBI…he has eight multi-hit efforts during that span.

The Sounds lost their first game when tied after eight innings (3-1).

Box Score

Charlotte 4, Nashville 3

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Charlotte 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 2 1 4 10 0 Nashville 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 3 3 0

