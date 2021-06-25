|
Nashville Sounds come up short against Charlotte Knights, 4-3
Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds came back from a 3-1 deficit to tie the game at three in the eighth but fell to the Charlotte Knights 4-3 in front of 9,827 fans Sunday night at First Horizon Park.
The Sounds jumped out a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Payton Henry singled to give him his first Triple-A hit and was driven in on a double by Corey Ray.
Charlotte answered in the fifth inning as Matt Reynolds hit a deep sacrifice fly to right field to tie the game at one.
The Knights took a 3-1 lead in the eighth inning on an RBI-double from Gavin Sheets and a sacrifice fly from Blake Rutherford.
In the bottom half of the eighth, Cooper Hummel walked with the bases loaded and Pablo Reyes scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at three.
Marco Hernández broke the 3-3 deadlock for Charlotte with an RBI-double in the ninth to give the Knights a 4-3 lead.
The finale of the six-game series is scheduled for Sunday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Thomas Jankins (1-3, 8.72) starts for Nashville against right-hander Reynaldo López (0-5, 9.13) for Charlotte. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
Box Score
Charlotte 4, Nashville 3
