Hopkinsville Community College Advancement receives International Recognition

Hopkinsville, KY – The Council for Advancement and Support of Education has announced its 2021 Circle of Excellence Awards winners.

Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, received the Silver Award for its entry in the Fundraising on a Shoestring Category.

Regarding HCC’s award-winning project, the CASE 2021 Circle of Excellence judging panel stated, “Awesome ROI! The weaving of the school’s mascot and Pathfinder focus throughout this campaign theme is masterful. Confirms that, for the most part, philanthropy is personal, and donor passion drives it most often.”

Winning the Grand Gold Award was Aberystwyth University in Wales, Gold Award to Ulster University in Ireland, and Bronze Award to Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C.

These peer-selected and adjudicated awards honor institutions worldwide whose talented staff have advanced their organizations through their resourcefulness and ingenuity.

Winners are selected based on several factors, including overall quality, innovation, use of resources, and the impact on the institution or its external and internal communities, such as alumni, parents, students, and faculty and staff.

“This year’s CASE Circle of Excellence Awards highlight the creative, nimble, and innovative approaches our members bring to championing the success of their institutions,” says CASE President and CEO Sue Cunningham.

“Advancing education has never been more important, and the Circle of Excellence Awards celebrate the innovative work that has contributed to that vital societal outcome. This year, CASE member schools, colleges, and universities across the CASE global membership were faced with challenges that have never been seen before, and advancement professionals demonstrated their skills and sensitivity as they created inspiring and important work to engage their communities in entirely new ways,” Cunningham continued.

In 2021, CASE received almost 3,000 entries from 27 countries. Those entries came from 530 institutions for consideration across 100 categories. CASE is especially thankful for the 360 volunteers who selected more than 500 award-winning entries.

HCC President/CEO Dr. Alissa Young stated “We are grateful to our generous community for supporting the students of HCC, especially as we have added additional resources including Pathfinder Pantry and the Goode Family Student Emergency Fund. Increasingly, we are finding innovative ways to meet the needs of our students as they work to build better lives for themselves and their families. I commend our Institutional Advancement Office team for this remarkable achievement and international recognition. Great things continue to happen at HCC and we are thankful for the benefactors who make those great things possible,” Dr. Young concluded.

Yvette Eastham stated, “We are incredibly grateful to all who give to HCC and to the HCC Foundation Board for its support of our very deserving students. When we receive notes from students who benefit from our donors’ generosity, and read ‘I’ve never been amazing. This is confirmation that what my past holds will never determine my future,’ it ignites our passion to meet their needs and encourage them on the path to great success and engagement in our community. We will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of our community,” Eastham concluded.

To learn how you can be a part of HCC’s award-winning philanthropy, contact Eastham at 270.707.3733 or at *protected email* .

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers. For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.

HCC is an equal opportunity employer and education institution.

