Nashville Sounds have 16 hits in 9-5 victory over Gwinnett Stripers

Nashville, TN – Weston Wilson hit a pair of home runs and knocked in a season-high five runs to lead the Nashville Sounds to a 9-5 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Wednesday night at Coolray Field.

Wilson’s monster game started early when he popped a three-run blast off Gwinnett’s Bryse Wilson to give the Sounds a 4-0 lead in the top of the third inning.

After Gwinnett came back to even the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the sixth, Wilson was at it again in the sixth when his single helped the Sounds regain the lead. Wilson and Zach Green were aboard when Matt Lipka dumped a blooper down the right-field line.

The ball caromed past Gwinnett’s right fielder and Lipka made it to third with a two-run triple to make it a 7-5 game.

Jamie Westbrook started the top of the ninth inning with a single to right field to extend his on-base streak to 21 games. Moments later, Wilson drilled his second homer of the night, a two-run shot to give the Sounds a 9-5 lead.

Wilson finished the night 3-for-5 with three runs scored and five runs driven in. It was his second multi-homer game of the season (also May 28th at Columbus) and the fifth multi-homer game in his career.

Nashville’s otherwise balanced offensive attack was on display all night. Five different Sounds had multi-hit games and Wilson, Green and Kevin Kramer had three hits apiece.

Every hitter in Nashville’s starting lineup had at least one hit. Tim Lopes drilled his sixth home run of the season in the fourth inning.

Games three and four of the series are scheduled for tomorrow as part of a doubleheader. The first pitch of game one is scheduled for 4:05pm central time.

Post-Game Notes

At 35-19, the Sounds have matched their high-water mark for the 2021 season. They were also 16 games over .500 at 21-5 entering play on June 4 at Charlotte.

With tonight’s win, Nashville is 10-3 against Gwinnett this season.

The Sounds had 16 hits and are now 18-3 when they record at least 10 hits.

Jamie Westbrook singled in the ninth inning to extend his on-base streak to 21 games, the longest by a Nashville player in 2021. He is hitting .381 (32-for-84) with 17 runs, 8 doubles, 5 home runs, 22 RBI and 5 walks during the streak.

Weston Wilson’s multi-homer game was his second of the season and the fifth in his career. His five RBI is a season-high and matched his career-high (also 6/18/17 with Advanced-A Carolina vs. Potomac).

Box Score

Nashville 9, Gwinnett 5

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Nashville 0 1 3 1 0 0 2 0 2 9 16 0 Gwinnett 0 0 2 0 1 2 0 0 0 5 11 2

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail *protected email* .

Sections

Topics