Nashville Sounds have 16 hits in 9-5 victory over Gwinnett Stripers
Nashville, TN – Weston Wilson hit a pair of home runs and knocked in a season-high five runs to lead the Nashville Sounds to a 9-5 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Wednesday night at Coolray Field.
Wilson’s monster game started early when he popped a three-run blast off Gwinnett’s Bryse Wilson to give the Sounds a 4-0 lead in the top of the third inning.
After Gwinnett came back to even the game at 5-5 in the bottom of the sixth, Wilson was at it again in the sixth when his single helped the Sounds regain the lead. Wilson and Zach Green were aboard when Matt Lipka dumped a blooper down the right-field line.
The ball caromed past Gwinnett’s right fielder and Lipka made it to third with a two-run triple to make it a 7-5 game.
Jamie Westbrook started the top of the ninth inning with a single to right field to extend his on-base streak to 21 games. Moments later, Wilson drilled his second homer of the night, a two-run shot to give the Sounds a 9-5 lead.
Wilson finished the night 3-for-5 with three runs scored and five runs driven in. It was his second multi-homer game of the season (also May 28th at Columbus) and the fifth multi-homer game in his career.
Nashville’s otherwise balanced offensive attack was on display all night. Five different Sounds had multi-hit games and Wilson, Green and Kevin Kramer had three hits apiece.
Every hitter in Nashville’s starting lineup had at least one hit. Tim Lopes drilled his sixth home run of the season in the fourth inning.
Games three and four of the series are scheduled for tomorrow as part of a doubleheader. The first pitch of game one is scheduled for 4:05pm central time.
Post-Game Notes
Box Score
Nashville 9, Gwinnett 5
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail .
