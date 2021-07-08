Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

TWRA reports No Boating Fatalities during Independence Day Holiday

July 8, 2021 | Print This Post
 

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency - TWRANashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) reports there were no boating-related fatalities and six statewide serious injury boating incidents over the July 4th holiday weekend which includes the annual Operation Dry Water.

The TWRA reported 21 boating under the influence (BUI) arrests over the holiday weekend which ran from July 2nd-5th. The arrests were an increase from the 11 recorded in 2020.

TWRA says there were 21 BUI Arrests Made during Fourth of July holiday.

TWRA says there were 21 BUI Arrests Made during Fourth of July holiday.

Thirteen of the BUI arrests came in TWRA Region II (Middle Tennessee area).

In addition to the serious injury incidents, there were seven property damage incidents.

Operation Dry Water is a national weekend of awareness and enforcement campaign directed toward reducing alcohol and drug-related accidents and fatalities. Operation Dry Water is held with the Independence Day holiday to give boating under the influence (BUI) enforcement high visibility during the peak boating season.

The TWRA Boating and Law Enforcement Division compiled this year’s holiday statistics after receiving reports from the agency’s four regions.


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      July 2021
      S M T W T F S
       123
      45678910
      11121314151617
      18192021222324
      25262728293031