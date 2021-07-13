|
Austin Peay State University’s Camp R.O.W. offers incoming students extended orientation program
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is ready to host its second Camp R.O.W. – an extended orientation program open to all incoming students.
University Recreation last year launched Camp R.O.W. to offer new students a multiday “summer camp” experience focused on building connections within the APSU community.
This year, incoming students can choose from three experiences:
Regular Camp R.O.W. is August 14th-19th, the week before fall semester classes begin. The outdoor and urban adventures are August 10th-15th and allow students to move into their on-campus rooms a week early and attend Regular Camp R.O.W.
To register for any of these experiences, visit www.apsu.edu/camprow.
For more information, 931.221.7564 or email .
