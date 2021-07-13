Austin Peay State University’s Camp R.O.W. offers incoming students extended orientation program

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) is ready to host its second Camp R.O.W. – an extended orientation program open to all incoming students.

University Recreation last year launched Camp R.O.W. to offer new students a multiday “summer camp” experience focused on building connections within the APSU community.

This year, incoming students can choose from three experiences:

Regular Camp R.O.W. – An on-campus five-day, four-night camp where students will learn about Austin Peay State University traditions and campus resources while meeting new friends before the start of class. See the camp’s itinerary at the Camp R.O.W. webpage. The camp cost is $150.00.

– An on-campus five-day, four-night camp where students will learn about Austin Peay State University traditions and campus resources while meeting new friends before the start of class. See the camp’s itinerary at the Camp R.O.W. webpage. The camp cost is $150.00. Outdoor Adventure Trip + Regular Camp R.O.W. – Move in early and head to the Red River Gorge with a group of fellow incoming students for a service-learning camping trip. The trip is for all ability levels and does not require outdoor experience. The camp cost is $250.00 and includes regular Camp R.O.W., early campus move-in, equipment, meals on the trip and all excursions.

– Move in early and head to the Red River Gorge with a group of fellow incoming students for a service-learning camping trip. The trip is for all ability levels and does not require outdoor experience. The camp cost is $250.00 and includes regular Camp R.O.W., early campus move-in, equipment, meals on the trip and all excursions. Urban Adventure Trip + Regular Camp R.O.W. – Move in early and head to St. Louis for a service-oriented trip with a group of fellow incoming students. The trip will focus on income inequality, gentrification and making an impact on your community. The camp cost is $250.00 and includes regular Camp R.O.W., early move-in, trip lodging, meals while on the trip and all excursions.

Regular Camp R.O.W. is August 14th-19th, the week before fall semester classes begin. The outdoor and urban adventures are August 10th-15th and allow students to move into their on-campus rooms a week early and attend Regular Camp R.O.W.

To register for any of these experiences, visit www.apsu.edu/camprow.

For more information, 931.221.7564 or email *protected email* .

