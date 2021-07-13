Clarksville-based Nashville Hot Sweets Makes You Sweat

After only 3 months of opening, Clarksville-based spicy candy company has gained international attention.

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-based company, Nashville Hot Sweets, has made a splash into the rapidly expanding spicy food industry.

“I wanted to offer something that was unique, enjoyable to eat, and not too intimidating,” said Rachel Gullett, the owner who is a local native to Nashville.

She has shipped thousands of bags of her handmade spicy candy to every state and several different countries.

Many of her customers have taken to YouTube to share their reactions to the hot candy. Johnny Scoville, from Netflix’ We Are The Champions and Blazing Foods, has uploaded several videos raving about the flavors. His channel, Chase the Heat, recently surpassed 100,000 subscribers.

“I really like it a lot. Great flavor, great heat,” said Johnny Scoville, “Just a delicious candy.”

Offering 12 flavors in two heat levels, Nashville Hot and Nashville Hurt, you can grab your own bag of spicy candy at NashvilleHotSweets.com or many local events. Gullett recently participated as a vendor at the Clarksville Independence Day Celebration and the Oak Grove Spring Into Summer Festival. In September, you will find her set up at the Pilgrimage Festival in Franklin, TN.

“I’ve been astounded by the large amount of support from all over the world and can’t wait to share what I have planned next!” Rachel concludes, “The future is spicy!”

