American Red Cross reports Severe Blood Shortage, Donors needed Now

Nashville, TN – While donors across the country have rolled up a sleeve to give this summer, the need for blood and platelets remains crucial for patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage and donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give now.

Right now, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet current demand as hospitals?respond to an?unusually?high number of traumas and emergency room visits, organ transplants, and elective surgeries.

To thank donors who help refuel the blood and platelet supply this month, all who come to give July 13th-31st will receive a $10.00 Amazon.com Gift Card via email and will also receive automatic entry for a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value).

More information and details are available at rcblood.org/fuel. Also, all those who come to donate throughout the entire month of July will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm. To learn more, visit rcblood.org/CedarFair.

Donors who give now will help stock the shelves for the rest of the summer season. Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1.800.RED CROSS (1.800.733.2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

In?most cases,?those?who have received a COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine can donate.?However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

Kentucky

Christian County

Fort Campbell

7/16/2021: 10:00am-3:00pm, Fort Campbell Commissary, 2606 Indiana Avenue

7/16/2021: 10:00am-3:00pm, Fort Campbell PX, 2840 Bastogne Avenue

7/23/2021: 10:00am-4:00pm, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, 650 Joel Drive

Tennessee

Cheatham County

Ashland City

7/20/2021: 11:00am-4:00pm, Ashland City Church of Christ, 110 Cumberland Street

Pleasant View

7/26/2021: 12:00pm-6:00pm, Livery Stables Event Hall, 1104 Main Street

Humphreys County

New Johnsonville

7/19/2021: 12:00pm-5:00pm, Trace Creek Baptist Church, 1320 Broadway Avenue

Waverly

7/16/2021: 2:00pm-7:00pm, First Baptist Church, 300 Main Street

Montgomery County

Clarksville

7/19/2021: 10:30am-4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

7/21/2021: 10:00am-3:00pm, Customs House Museum, 200 Second Street

7/21/2021: 10:30am-4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

7/23/2021: 12:00pm-6:00pm, Governor’s Square Mall, 2801 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

7/23/2021: 9:00am-3:00pm, Immaculate Conception Church, 740 Franklin Street

7/26/2021: 10:30am-4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

7/28/2021: 10:30am-4:30pm, American Red Cross, 1760 Madison Street

Robertson

Cross Plains

7/27/2021:3:00pm -7:00pm, Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 7109 Hwy 25 E.

Springfield

7/19/2021: 11:30am-4:30pm, The Center, 401 North Main Street

White House

7/20/2021: 2:00pm-7:00pm, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4095 Highway 31 W

About Blood Donation

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Health insights for donors ?

At a time when health information has never been more important,?the Red Cross is?also?screening all blood,?platelet?, and plasma donations from?self-identified?African American donors for the sickle cell trait.

Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same?race, ethnicity, and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.????

Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable,?within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.??

Blood Drive Safety?

The?Red Cross has updated its pandemic safety protocols in alignment with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Fully vaccinated individuals,?including staff and donors,?no longer need to wear masks or socially distance. Unvaccinated individuals continue to be required to wear masks and socially distance.?Donors are?asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.??

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and?additional precautions?– including social distancing and face?masks?for donors and staff –?have been implemented?to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are?asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a?face mask while at the drive, in alignment with?state?guidance.?

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelter,s feeds, and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, please visit?redcross.org?or?cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at?@RedCross.??

