Nashville Sounds held scoreless by Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Jacksonville, FL – The Nashville Sounds’ losing skid reached four on Tuesday night, as they totaled just three hits and were unable to take advantage of eight walks in a 4-0 loss against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 121 Financial Ballpark. The Sounds have scored three runs total during their four-game skid.

With all the walks, the Sounds went in order on offense just twice but also stranded 10 base runners, including the bases loaded in the ninth inning with the tying run at the plate. Matt Lipka doubled in the second and had an infield single in the ninth, and Lorenzo Cain legged out on an infield hit in the eighth for the other hit.

Starter Blaine Hardy (3-5) took the loss, allowing one run on four hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Jacksonville managed a run in the sixth against Kyle Lobstein and two in the seventh off R.J. Alvarez for the 4-0 final. Parker Bugg (4-0) picked up the relief win for Jacksonville.

The six-game set continues Wednesday with an 11:05am CT first pitch. Josh Lindblom (3-0, 1.09) is scheduled to start for the Sounds (40-26) against Nick Neidert (3-1, 2.37) for Jacksonville (34-31).

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds and Jacksonville are playing each other for the first time since 1984 when they were both Double-A teams in the Southern League.

Lorenzo Cain went 1-for-3 with a walk and played all nine innings in his seventh game on major league rehab assignment for the Brewers.

The Sounds’ four-game losing streak matches a season-high (also June 12th-16th).

Box Score

Nashville 0, Jacksonville 4

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 Jacksonville 0 0 0 0 1 1 2 0 X 4 6 0

