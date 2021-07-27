Tennessee Titan’s first Full Practice set for July 28th

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Titans players and coaches assemble this week at Saint Thomas Sports Park for the start of training camp. The first full-squad practice of camp is scheduled for 9:30am CT on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021.

Executive vice president/general manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel lead the team as it looks to defend its AFC South division title and return to the playoffs for the third consecutive season.

Robinson looks to become the only general manager in franchise history to begin his tenure with six consecutive winning seasons, while Mike Vrabel can become just the third head coach in team annals to earn a playoff berth in three of his first four years on the job.

An early-reporting group consisting of rookies, quarterbacks, and injured players arrived at camp on Saturday, July 24th, with their teammates set to join them on Tuesday, July 27th, and practice for the first time the following day.

A five-day acclimation period mandated by the NFL and NFL Players Association’s collective bargaining agreement will be held at the start of training camp, which includes five practices without full pads. On Tuesday, August 3rd, the Titans will hold their first fully-padded practice of camp.

Renovations continue at Saint Thomas Sports Park, the team’s headquarters since it originally opened in 1999. The facility has been under construction since soon after Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk announced in November 2019 plans to reconfigure the existing 75,000-square-foot building and erect a brand-new, 60,000-square-foot addition.

As training camp opens, players and coaches will be able to utilize refurbished offices, meeting spaces, and a new parking structure for the first time.

Sections

Topics