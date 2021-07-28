City of Clarksville closes Cumberland Plaza Garage

Routine inspection finds possible structural damage

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville officials have closed the downtown Cumberland Plaza Garage at 133 Commerce Street after a routine inspection found possible structural damage.

The surface parking lot across Second Street from the Montgomery County Courthouse remains in use.

Clarksville Transit System is providing shuttle bus service downtown to transport commuters from the First Baptist lots to downtown destinations, such as the Courts Complex, government offices, and businesses.

TRC Worldwide Engineering, Inc. visited the parking garage Monday afternoon to begin preparing a proposal for assessment of the structure.

During that visit, TRC observed severe cracking of the concrete slabs at the columns on top of the slab and cracking on the bottom of the slab at mid-span in both directions.

“Based on the observations made on Monday we believe that the garage is not safe to occupy and should be evacuated immediately,” TRC said in a letter to the City Project Manager.

Vehicular and pedestrian barriers were installed at all entrances along with “Do Not Enter” signs to prevent access to the garage.

More details about the temporary parking arrangements and shuttle service will be released later today.

