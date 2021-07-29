Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Explorers Graduation

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) would like to congratulate Explorers Post 600 on their graduation from Explorer Academy.

The Explorer Basic Academy is a 2-week, 72-hour course, which is designed to replicate the training and education received at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy in Nashville.

Explorers are provided an in-depth itinerary of classroom and hands-on training.

Additionally, Explorers participated in physical training throughout both weeks and completed an obstacle course and physical fitness test.

The Law Enforcement Explorers are part of the Boy Scouts of America Learning for Life Program. The Program helps youth prepare for a future in law enforcement through community service, confidence-building activities, and hands-on experience.

The program is open to young men and women between the ages of 14 and 20 who have completed the 8th grade. Advisors to the Explorer Program are full-time, P.O.S.T. Certified Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. These Deputies organize all aspects of training and education for the Explorers with guidance and assistance from their training division.

The Explorers would like to thank individuals in the community who have donated financial and physical resources to the Explorers Program. Anyone interested in the program can contact Deputy Jeff Campagna at *protected email* .

Explorer Academy Graduates

Adams, Luke

Espinosa, Madison

Johnson, Jaya

Jones, Elizabeth

Montoya, Alisson

Mozier, Zachary

Otis, Bree

Richards, Brian

Smith, Cody

Ward, Lawrence

Welty, William

Wilens, Justin

Woodall, Austin

