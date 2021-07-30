Nashville Sounds start fast in 10-5 home win over Columbus Clippers

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds put seven runs on the board in the first inning to lead them to a 10-5 win over the Columbus Clippers in front of 10,236 fans Friday night at First Horizon Park. The Sounds sent 13 batters to the plate, recorded five hits, one walk, and two hit by pitch.

Weston Wilson got the rally started in the first driving in a run with a single, Luke Maile followed suit with a single of his own to give the Sounds a 2-0 lead. Christian Kelley and Daniel Robertson drove in runs with a double to make it 6-0, Nashville. Daniel Vogelbach rounded off the scoring for the inning with a single to give the Sounds a 7-0 edge.

Kelley quickly added to the lead, putting Nashville up 8-0 in the second with a single.

Columbus cut the Sounds lead to 8-5 in the third as Gabriel Arias hit a three-run home run and Wilson Ramos hit a two-run homer.

Wilson gave Nashville a 9-5 advantage in the sixth with his 16th home run of the season. In the eighth, Zach Green gave Nashville another run with a single to put the Sounds up 10-5.

Eric Yardley, R.J. Alvarez and Luke Barker combined to throw four scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Game five of the six-game series is scheduled for Saturday night at First Horizon Park. Left-hander Aaron Ashby (5-3, 5.26) starts for the Sounds against left-hander Kirk McCarty (6-2, 4.88) for the Clippers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

Nashville scored seven runs in an inning for the second time this season (also 6/3 at Charlotte, 3 rd inning).

inning). Weston Wilson is batting .325 (27-for-83) with 19 runs, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 8 home runs and 21 RBI in July.

The Sounds are 9-1 against the Clippers this season.

Nashville scored at least 10 runs for the fifth time this season (last – 6/11 vs. Indianapolis).

Box Score

Columbus 5, Nashville 10

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Columbus 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 6 0 Nashville 7 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 X 10 10 0

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail *protected email* .

Sections

Topics