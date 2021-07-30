|
Marsha Blackburn Supports Tennessee Service Members And Strengthens National Defense Capabilities
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), a member of the Armed Services Committee, led her colleagues in passing the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) out of Committee.
“While the brave men and women of our armed services defend our freedom, we must push for the resources they need to fight and win,” said Senator Blackburn. “To get this done, I ensured that the Committee-passed bill text reflected the goals of our service members and their families, as well as the needs of the many Tennessee-based scientists and engineers who support our national security mission at home and abroad.”
“Senator Blackburn showed real leadership and dedication not only to protecting American families but to improving the lives of service members in Tennessee and around the world. Because of her work, we will make real investments in technological innovation that will keep us competitive with China—spurred by research at Tennessee’s universities—and strengthen our nuclear deterrent, which is the cornerstone of our national security, in part due to the critical research being done at Oak Ridge and Y-12,” said Senator Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.).
Key Points:
Supporting Families
Promoting Innovative Research
Advancing Cybersecurity
Click here for more information on Senator Blackburn’s work in the FY 2022 NDAA to support Tennessee service members and strengthen national defense capabilities.
The executive summary of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 can be found here.
