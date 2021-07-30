Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports Joshua Herdman, Logan Evitts arrested for Drugs, Child Neglect

Clarksville, TN – Agents with the 19th Judicial District Drug Task Force with the assistance of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Crime Suppression Unit have arrested two people on drug and child neglect charges.

Joshua Herdman, 22, and Logan Evitts, 19, was taken into custody after agents found 53.4 grams of Methamphetamine, 9.4 grams of Fentanyl, 4.6 grams of Marijuana, 83 Gabapentin pills, a loaded revolver, and unlawful drug paraphernalia indicating drug sales in their residence.

Department of Children’s Services were also called to the scene after agents discovered a 1-year-old child in the home.

Joshua Herdman

Herdman was charged with manufacture sale distribution schedule II, meth violation, conspiracy for resale of fentynal, simple possession schedule VI, possession without prescription, possession of weapon in commission of a felony, unlawful drug paraphernalia, child endangerment, domestic assault, and fugitive from justice.

Bond set at $400,000.

Logan Evitts

Evitts was charged with manufacture sale distribution schedule II, meth violation, conspiracy for resale of fentynal, simple possession, possession without a prescription, unlawful drug paraphernalia, and child neglect.

Bond set at $112,000.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 931.648.0611 ext; submit a tip with the MoCoInfo App; or call 911.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.

