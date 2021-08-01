|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Marsha Blackburn, Roger Wicker introduce Federal Data Privacy Legislation
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), ranking member of the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security, and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, introduced the Setting an American Framework to Ensure Data Access, Transparency, and Accountability (SAFE DATA) Act.
The legislation would provide Americans with more choice and control over their data and direct businesses to be more transparent and accountable for their data practices.
The bill would also enhance the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) authority and provide additional resources to enforce the Act.
“Americans should be able to control their ‘virtual you.’ The increase in cyberattacks and data leaks have made it extremely apparent to consumers that their online data may not be safe. The first step is giving Americans a larger say in how companies are collecting and using their information,” said Blackburn.
“With the recent increase in cyberattacks on our nation’s critical infrastructure and the ongoing efforts to expand internet services to every American, the need for federal privacy legislation is imperative,” said Wicker. “We risk losing consumers’ confidence in the internet marketplace and undermining our national security and technological leadership abroad without a federal privacy law. My bill would provide all consumers across the country with the same strong protections while ensuring innovation and competition remain a foundational principle to our economic advancements.”
The SAFE DATA Act would:
Click here to read the bill.
SectionsPolitics
TopicsCyberattack, Federal Trade Commission, FTC, Marsha Blackburn, U.S. Senator, Washington D.C.
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2021 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.