Nashville Sounds home game against Columbus Clippers suspended due to rain

Nashville, TN – Saturday night’s game between the Nashville Sounds and Columbus Clippers was suspended due to rain at First Horizon Park. The game was suspended with the Clippers ahead 1-0 after three innings.

The game will be resumed Sunday at 5:00pm with gates opening at 4:30pm and will be a nine-inning game. Sunday’s regularly scheduled game will be seven innings and begin approximately 30-40 minutes after the completion of the suspended game.

Fans with tickets for Saturday’s suspended game can exchange them for any future 2021 Nashville Sounds home game, based on availability.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail *protected email* .

Sections

Topics