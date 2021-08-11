Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for August 11th, 2021

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of August 11th, 2021.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Corsica is a young, female, medium size Cattle Dog mix sporting a tan and white coat, with one brown and one bright blue eye! She is up to date on all vaccinations. With her Cattle Dog background, she would do well with a large fenced yard and a lot of exercise. For more details, MCACC will be able to answer your questions.

Sally is a sweet, female, Domestic shorthair kitten with Calico markings and stunning light green eyes. She is current on vaccinations, and litter trained. If you are looking for a loving companion look no further.

Find them at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Cats Are Us

Earl Gray is just the sweetest kitten. He is about 5 months old with the softest blue-gray fur. He is very alert, curious, and loves to climb! He is current on vaccinations, neutered and litter trained. He has adapted very well to being held and loved on by the volunteers who care for him and seems to be just a very gentle kitty.

To see this sweet boy he is currently available at PetSmart on weekends from noon to 4:00pm or by appointment through Cats Are Us, 931.503.0053, www.facebook.com/catsareustn

Dover County Humane Society

Wynonna is a sweet, young, female Domestic shorthair with a pretty chocolate brown coat. She is current on all vaccinations, spayed and litter trained. She is not a fan of the outdoors so she must be an inside cat. She loves being with other cats so maybe a home with another indoor cat to keep her company. Wynonna is a love bug and just looking for her forever home.

You can find her through the Humane Society of Dover-Stewart County, 931.305.8212, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN113.html

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Briar is a cute, female, 3-year-old Beagle/Hound mix. She is spayed, current on vaccinations, and crate trained. Briar enjoys being around people and other dogs but she is very energetic so introductions are advised. Briar’s mix of Beagle and Hound make her an excellent running, hiking, and tracking partner. She would do great at barn hunts and rallies with her energy; as well as her keen sense of smell.

Find her through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Atlas (Atti) is a dashing 3-4 year old PitBull mix. He is current on vaccinations, neutered and crate trained. He has done very well around children as he is curious about them and likes to be around polite, social dogs. Introductions would still be advised. Through no fault of his own Atti has been in foster care for over a year and would just love to find his forever home where he can share his loving personality.

This handsome lad can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Zuma is a 5 and a ½ year old adult male chihuahua mix. Zuma weighs about 18 pounds and he is up to date on vaccinations, microchipped, and neutered.

Zuma is house trained, crate trained and gets along well with other dogs and children. Introductions are always advised.

You can find him through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Hamilton (Hammy) is a handsome 4-year-old Blue Pit mix. Hammy most certainly lives up to his name as he is full of energy, silly, affectionate, and always on the go!! He is neutered, current on all his vaccinations and house trained. Hamilton needs to be the only dog in the home. He just LOVES people and if you want a great adventure buddy then look no further. This boy has energy and then some!

Come see Hammy and for more information, you can find him through Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 408.355.5493, www.facebook.com/Sagleys-Biker-Bully-Farm-0/13131668363592

