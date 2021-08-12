APSU Soccer starts preseason with 4-1 win over Bethel

Clarksville, TN – A pair of first-period goals from Claire Larose kick-started the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team in their first preseason match, as the Governors cruised to a 4-1 decision over Bethel (Tennessee), Thursday, at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

Larose wasted no time starting her fifth year at Austin Peay State University, as the London, Ontario native took a pass from freshman Haley Patterson and found the back of the net in just the fifth minute. Larose lit up the scoreboard again in the 21st minute, using a through ball from freshman Alec Baumgardt to best the Bethel keeper and give the Govs a 2-0 advantage.

Before the first of three 30-minute periods could come to a close, Baumgardt collected a pass from Rachel Bradberry and weaved through traffic in the penalty area before firing a shot past the Bethel goalkeeper in the 26th minute.

In the second period, the Lady Wildcats were able to find their way onto the scoreboard when Elvira Martin beat Chloé Dion on a penalty kick in the 42nd minute.

However, the Governors had an answer for the Bethel goal when sophomore Isabel Petre lined up for a free kick from just outside the 18-yard box and ripped a shot past the Bethel goalie in the 50th minute to stretch the lead to 4-1.

Despite outshooting the Lady Wildcats 6-1 in the final 30-minute period, Petre’s second-quarter tally was the final scoring of Austin Peay State University’s first exhibition match. The APSU Governors defense put together a solid performance in the preseason opener, with Bethel’s only shot on goal coming on the converted penalty kick in the second quarter.

Quotably, APSU Coach Naomi Kolarova

Opening thoughts… “I am delighted with the 4-1 result today. A few different players got on the scoreboard for us and we hope to see more goals created and scored this season with some great offensive players in our freshmen class that are contributing well right now.”

Moving forward… “I thought in the first 30 minutes we played smart and stuck to our game plan for the day. We created great chances and converted them. We stepped back in the second and third parts of the game and we cannot do that the remainder of the season. We will have to be more switched on the entirety of the next game but I think we are ready for that challenge.”

Box Score

Bethel 1, Austin Peay 4

1 2 F Bethel (TN) 1 0 1 Austin Peay 4 0 4

Next Up For APSU Soccer



The Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team will suit up for its final preseason test when it welcomes Middle Tennessee for a 1:00pm, Sunday, match at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field. The Governors will then kick off the regular season with a 7:00pm, August 19th, match at Western Kentucky.

The APSU Govs will play their home opener when they host a 7:00pm, August 27th, match against Kansas State.

