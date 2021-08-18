Fort Campbell’s Little Free Library Program a “Blue Star Community Changemaker” for August 2021

Washington, D.C. – The Little Free Library Program at Fort Campbell, Kentucky has been named a recipient of the “Blue Star Community Changemakers award delivered by CSX” for August 2021.

The program, established in partnership with Campbell Crossing LLC, local Webelos, and Arrow of Light Cub Scout Pack and the help of generous community members, was created in the wake of library closures and restricted access to books due to the pandemic.

When the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic caused early school closures and restricted access to public libraries, Tennessee leaders were concerned about significant setbacks in literacy improvements.

The impact on education programs left many military families desperate for access to resources and the continued need to improve literacy.

This is especially important because the 2020 Military Family Lifestyle Survey found that “education options for children” is a top factor for the majority of active-duty servicemember respondents with children under 18 (64%) when considering preferences for their next duty station.

Blue Star Families and key community members came together to deliver the Little Free Libraries program to install book-sharing boxes across Campbell Crossing neighborhoods and host events that foster increased excitement around reading.

The Little Free Libraries will serve as physical examples of what can happen when community partners come together in support of a common mission: empowering military families and creating a love of reading.

“I think the book club programs resonate so much with the military and civilian community because they help build a sense of belongingness,” said Karissa Poe, Chapter Director for Blue Star Families of Tennessee.

“They are able to share knowledge, referrals and so much more with each other. The stories selected are not only relatable but also serve as a learning opportunity. The book club programs have increased the love for reading, creating excitement towards books. We are incredibly thankful for the partnership of CSX, Campbell Crossing LLC, the Cub Scouts, and our community volunteers who came together during unusual circumstances,” Poe stated.

“CSX partners with organizations like Blue Star Families as we aim to serve our military and their loved ones, when it matters most, which includes providing important education opportunities for military kids,” said Bryan Tucker, vice president of corporate communications at CSX.

“It’s encouraging to see programs like Little Free Library being implemented in support of the military community in Tennessee. In highlighting this great program as a Changemaker, we hope to encourage others to get creative and find ways to build meaningful impact for their military community members,” Tucker stated.

Visit bluestarfam.org/changemakers to learn more about the Little Library Program and the other Blue Star Community Changemakers we’ll be recognized over the next few months.

About Blue Star Families

Blue Star Families is the nation’s largest grass-roots military family support organization, with a mission to support military families to improve military readiness. Its distinctive approach builds stronger communities around military families through knowledge and programs that address the unique needs of those who serve.

Blue Star Families’ nationally recognized surveys and analysis give military families an important voice that informs policymakers and its military family programs. It uses the power of its collective resources and cross-sector collaborations to make a difference in the lives of hundreds of thousands of members of military families to strengthen the troops, their families, and our nation as a whole.

For more information, visit bluestarfam.org.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 190 years,

CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

For more information, visit csx.com.

