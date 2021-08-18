Austin Peay State University Cross Country announces 2021 fall schedule

Clarksville, TN – Five meets, including three in the midstate area, highlight Austin Peay State University (APSU) cross country’s 2021 fall schedule, which was released Wednesday.

The APSU Govs open the fall with back-to-back appearances in Nashville, first at the Belmont Opener (September 3rd) followed two weeks later by the Commodore Classic (September 17th).

This will be the third straight year the Govs have competed in Belmont’s event, while Austin Peay State University makes its first appearance at Vanderbilt’s event since 2017.

Austin Peay State University goes north to the Bluegrass State in back-to-back weeks during the month of October, beginning with the Brescia Invitational (October 8th) and wrapping up with the Murray State Invitational (October 15th)—the Govs also competed in the Murray State event in 2019.

The season wraps up with a return to Nashville for the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Cross Country Championships, the first time the Championship has competed in the Music City since 2016.

