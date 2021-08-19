Clarksville Police investigate robbery on South Riverside Drive

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently investigating a robbery that occurred on Friday, August 13th, 2021 at 8:35pm at 599 South Riverside Drive.

A (White / Male) Suspect entered the store, dressed in a blue sweatshirt, khaki pants, dark shoes, black gloves, and a lite colored cap with a black gator covering half of his face. The Suspect walks around the counter, where the clerk is standing, with a knife in his right hand demanding money.

The clerk gave the suspect the cash that was in the cash register.

The suspect left the store on foot, walking towards Crossland Avenue.

Anyone with information please contact Clarksville Police Detective Bradley, 931.648.0656, ext. 5159, Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

Sections

Topics