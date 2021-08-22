American Red Cross responds to Flooding in Tennessee

Nashville, TN – American Red Cross disaster responders from across Tennessee are beginning the process to provide, shelter, relief items, and comfort for people impacted by floods in Hickman County, Humphrey County, and Dickson County early Saturday morning.

The Red Cross is assisting with partners setting up shelters in those counties.

“Our volunteers and staff will begin the response of surveying the area Sunday morning and will begin to assess the needs of each community we are serving following these storms,” said Joel Sullivan, regional executive director for Red Cross of Tennessee.

“We are working with our local partners and government officials to ensure that recovery services are provided to begin helping the residents get back on their feet as quickly as we can,” Sullivan stated.

Disaster Recovery Updates:

Red Cross volunteers have been trying to access areas affected to provide support to citizens. Several roadways are unpassable still, but our disaster volunteers will continue to seek communities that need assistance as it is safe to do so.

Red Cross is supporting partners to set up shelters in areas where homes were damaged or destroyed.

Red Cross is working closely with local officials, community partners, and Emergency Management Agencies to assess community needs.

Red Cross will be in affected neighborhoods beginning tomorrow to begin surveying damage and will have recovery items for residents.

“The safety of the disaster workforce and the people we serve is our top priority,” Sullivan added. “We are continuing to work under strict COVID protocols for safety of both our clients and our volunteers.”

Shelter locations

YMCA Dickson County

225 Henslee Drive

Dickson, TN 37055

Fairfield Church of Christ

1860 TN-100

Centerville, TN 37033

Waverly Church of Christ

438 West Main Street

Waverly, TN 37185

Waverly First Baptist Church

300 East Main Street

Waverly, TN 37185

Safety Tips

Disasters are upsetting experiences for everyone involved. Children, senior citizens, people with disabilities, and people for whom English is not their first language are especially at risk and are likely to need extra care and help.

To reach out for free 24/7 counseling or support, contact the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1.800.985.5990.

As floodwaters continue to rise:

Stay off the roads and away from floodwaters. If you must drive, avoid flooded roadways.

If power lines are down, don’t step in any puddles or standing water.

Follow evacuation orders and don’t return home until officials say it is safe.

Be cautious when cleaning up your home and wear protective clothing, including rubber gloves and boots. Throw out items that absorb water and can’t be disinfected, and dispose of all food, drinks, and medications.

Emergency App

Download the Red Cross Emergency App for real-time weather alerts, open shelters, and expert advice on what to do after a disaster. The Emergency App is available for free in-app stores by searching “American Red Cross” or going to redcross.org/apps.

If you are interested in learning about volunteering with the?Red Cross, or making a financial donation,?check out RedCross.org/Tennessee or call 1.800.Red?Cross.?

Visit redcross.org/flood for full flood safety information.

