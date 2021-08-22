|
American Red Cross responds to Flooding in Tennessee
Nashville, TN – American Red Cross disaster responders from across Tennessee are beginning the process to provide, shelter, relief items, and comfort for people impacted by floods in Hickman County, Humphrey County, and Dickson County early Saturday morning.
The Red Cross is assisting with partners setting up shelters in those counties.
“Our volunteers and staff will begin the response of surveying the area Sunday morning and will begin to assess the needs of each community we are serving following these storms,” said Joel Sullivan, regional executive director for Red Cross of Tennessee.
“We are working with our local partners and government officials to ensure that recovery services are provided to begin helping the residents get back on their feet as quickly as we can,” Sullivan stated.
Disaster Recovery Updates:
“The safety of the disaster workforce and the people we serve is our top priority,” Sullivan added. “We are continuing to work under strict COVID protocols for safety of both our clients and our volunteers.”
Shelter locations
YMCA Dickson County
Fairfield Church of Christ
Waverly Church of Christ
Waverly First Baptist Church
Safety Tips
Disasters are upsetting experiences for everyone involved. Children, senior citizens, people with disabilities, and people for whom English is not their first language are especially at risk and are likely to need extra care and help.
To reach out for free 24/7 counseling or support, contact the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1.800.985.5990.
As floodwaters continue to rise:
Emergency App
Download the Red Cross Emergency App for real-time weather alerts, open shelters, and expert advice on what to do after a disaster. The Emergency App is available for free in-app stores by searching “American Red Cross” or going to redcross.org/apps.
If you are interested in learning about volunteering with the?Red Cross, or making a financial donation,?check out RedCross.org/Tennessee or call 1.800.Red?Cross.?
Visit redcross.org/flood for full flood safety information.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.
For more information, please visit redcross.org/tennessee or visit us on Twitter at @RedCrossTN.
