Clarksville Police Department holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for new District Three Precinct

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville celebrated the opening of the new District Three Precinct with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours of the facility today, Thursday, August 26th, 2021. Rufus Johnson Associates led the design, partnering with Boger Construction for construction.

“Our new precinct makes me extremely proud and is a true testament to the support the community, the Mayor, past and present City Council members, Montgomery County Government, and all City of Clarksville Departments have for this Police Department. It is because of them this is now a reality,” said CPD Chief David Crockarell.

Chief Crockarell also wishes to show his appreciation to the Citizen Police Academy Alumni for the donation of the flag pole for the new District Three Precinct.

The new 12,000-SF precinct serves as the home base for District 3 that is currently allocated 74 Officers and Civilians by striking a balance between a functional facility, a welcoming environment for the community, and future growth.

Photo Gallery

Sections

Topics