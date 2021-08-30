This Week at APSU: Welcome back events continue this week

Clarksville, TN – Puerto Rican poet Dr. Ricardo Nazario y Colón will visit the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Morgan University Center, Room 307, to deliver the keynote lecture, “A Puerto Rican/Latinx Journey in Appalachia,” at the 2021 Asanbe Diversity Symposium.

At 2:30pm, he’ll also participate in a panel discussion in the Wilbur N. Daniel African American Cultural Center.

Colón, author of the poetry collection “Of Jíbaros and Hillbillies,” co-founded the Affrilachian Poets to defy “the persistent stereotype of a racially homogenized rural region.”

This important event, sponsored and organized by the APSU Department of Languages and Literature, was established in 1997 in memory of Dr. Joseph Asanbe, the first professor of African and African-American literature at APSU.

The symposium is co-sponsored by the Office of Academic Affairs, the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, the Wilbur N. Daniel African American Cultural Center, the Latino Community Resource Center, the Honors Program, the African-American Studies Program, the International Studies Program, the Latin American Studies Program, the Women’s and Gender Studies Program and the Hispanic Alumni Club.

Free vaccine clinic Monday at APSU Foy Fitness & Recreation Center

Austin Peay State University is hosting an open vaccine clinic from 1:00pm-3:00pm today, August 30th, in the APSU Foy Fitness & Recreation Center on campus.

The clinic is open to anyone who wants a Moderna COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine or a booster shot (currently available only to immunocompromised people).

The vaccines are the best defense against COVID-19 Coronavirus and the highly transmissible Delta variant. If you haven’t received your vaccine, please consider visiting the free clinic today.

For more information about COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccines and testing, visit www.apsu.edu/coronavirus.

The New Gallery at APSU to open with ‘Recent Acquisitions’

The New Gallery is open for its 2020-21 exhibition season with “Recent Acquisitions,” an exhibit that includes more than 125 pieces accepted into Austin Peay State University’s art collection during the last five years.

Pieces include art from Ansel Adams, Deborah Gould Hall, Bonnie Schiffman, Albert Watson, Michel Thersiquel, Khari Turner, Gamaliel Rodriguez, Philippe Salaün, and Karen Seapker.

For more information, visit The New Gallery’s homepage.

Welcome Back Events at APSU

Another week of welcome back events dot the calendar this week. Here’s what’s happening.

Monday

Adult, Nontraditional and Transfer Student Center Welcome Back Lunch from 11:00am-1:00pm at the ANTS Center, Room 111 at the APSU Morgan University Center (MUC).

Tuesday

Wednesday

Govs Wellness Fair from 10:00am-1:00pm at MUC Plaza.

Thursday

Friday

SLE First Friday from 11:00am-1:00pm at MUC Plaza.

For more events, visit www.peaylink.com.

